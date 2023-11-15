The Las Vegas Raiders announced their waiver claim of cornerback Jack Jones, who was cut by the Patriots on Monday.

In order to fit Jones on the roster, the Raiders had to make a corresponding move Tuesday. They announced they waived defensive end Isaac Rochell, who was inactive in Week 10, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

Rochell confirmed the move on social media.

Rochell, 28, has played eight games with one start for the Raiders this season. He has seen action on 120 defensive snaps and 33 on special teams. He is in his seventh season since the Los Angeles Chargers drafted him in the seventh round, seeing action for the Chargers, Colts, Browns and Raiders. He's racked up 113 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and an interception in 78 career games.

In joining the Raiders, Jones is now reunited with Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Pierce was his coach in high school at Long Beach Poly. The relationship doesn't end there as Pierce was also Jones' coach at the collegiate level at Arizona State.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said to the media Tuesday that he felt a split needed to happen for both parties according to Boston.com.

“Jack is a talented player,” Belichick said. “He showed that when he played for us at times, just in the end I just felt that we needed to move on. But he’s a talented player.”

Just days before the Patriots opened the season against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, gun charges against Jones were dropped in exchange for probation.

A fresh start for Jones could be smoother than expected with Pierce in charge. The Raiders certainly could use more depth in the secondary. Las Vegas' next game will be this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.