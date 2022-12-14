By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the season they were hoping for in 2022, currently sitting at 5-8. With four weeks left in the regular season, the Raiders are hoping to turn things around during the final stretch run, and they’re set to receive a huge injury boost this week. According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders are designating Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow to return from IR.

Via Schefter:

“Raiders have designated TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow to return from injured reserve.”

Waller has been sidelined for most of the season while dealing with a lingering hamstring injury. The star tight end has not played since Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs, having missed eight games due to the injury. As for Renfrow, an oblique injury has cost the Raiders wideout the past five weeks of action. He last featured in Week 9 against the Jaguars.

With a matchup against the New England Patriots looming in Week 15, Derek Carr will be ecstatic to be getting two of his most reliable weapons back into the fold. It’s been more than two months since Waller last featured for the Raiders, while Renfrow’s absence dates back to Nov. 6.

On the year, Darren Waller has 16 receptions on 24 targets for a total of 175 yards and one touchdown across five games. He’ll hope to be more productive when he returns to the field after the hamstring injury cost him a big chunk of the season.

Hunter Renfrow, on the other hand, has 21 receptions on 29 targets for 192 yards and zero touchdowns in six games this season, a major down year after he earned a Pro Bowl nod and broke the 1,000 receiving yard threshold in 2021.