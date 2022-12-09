By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Just when it looked like the Las Vegas Raiders were finally turning the corner with three wins in a row heading into Week 14’s date against the banged-up Los Angeles Rams, the football gods decided to stop them in their tracks with yet another painful loss.

With the Rams missing some key players from their Super Bowl run last season and playing with a quarterback that had not even been with the team for a week, the Raiders appeared to be on their way to securing their fourth straight victory. But Baker Mayfield and the Rams had other plans, tripping the Raiders up and pushing Las Vegas to become part of an ignominious NFL club, one that had not previously welcomed a member since the start of the century (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).

The Raiders are the fourth team to lose 4 games in a season after leading by 13 or more points, joining the 1998 Colts, 1996 Jets and 1982 Rams.

Had the Raiders managed to hold on to those leads and win those games, the AFC West would have looked much different, with Las Vegas likely on top of the division. Instead, the Raiders drop to 5-8, good for just third in the AFC West and not enough to position themselves for a wild-card ticket in the AFC.

Derek Carr and the Raiders are back to the drawing board, and they will just have to forget everything about Week 14, as they now prepare for another crucial matchup in Week 15 against the New England Patriots at home.