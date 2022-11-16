Published November 16, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders are decimated by injuries to the offense heading into Week 11, and things only got worse on Wednesday. According to Ari Meirov, star wide receiver Davante Adams landed on the injury report and is dealing with an abdominal issue. Adams was reportedly limited during Wednesday’s practice session, sparking concerns over his availability for Sunday’s tilt vs. the Denver Broncos.

Not having Adams available against the Broncos would be a huge loss for the Raiders. The Broncos have one of the NFL’s best passing defenses, headlined by breakout star Patrick Surtain II. With Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow on Injured Reserve, the Raiders will be extremely shallow in terms of targets for Derek Carr.

At 2-7, the Raiders have been one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments, prompting fans to call for the firing of Josh McDaniels. That appears to be an impossibility for the franchise at this juncture, with the organization reportedly “cash poor” and unable to afford to pay his buyout.

The Broncos present a difficult, yet certainly winnable matchup for the Raiders in Week 11. The two bottom feeders of the AFC West could find themselves on even ground at 3-7 if the Raiders emerge victorious on Sunday. Not having Adams would be a massive hindrance in the Raiders’ hopes of securing a win.

This season is Adams’ first in Las Vegas since reuniting with Derek Carr after getting traded by the Packers. In nine games this year, Adams has 57 receptions on 99 targets for 784 yards and eight touchdowns, leading the Raiders in all major receiving categories.