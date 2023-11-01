Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce addressed taking over for Josh McDaniels and his goals after taking over the role.

The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels and named Antonio Pierce as the interim head coach going into this weekend's game against the New York Giants, and his opening statement in his introductory press conference will fire up Raiders fans.

“A teammate, a coworker, somebody that you're close with. We take that very seriously,” Antonio Pierce said, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “There's lives and families that's effected by this, and we understand that. But it's a new day. It's a new chapter. It's a new era. It's a new mindset. What is that mindset? It's that of the Raider pride. The commitment to excellence. And making sure our alumni, our fanbase and Raider nation are proud of what they see on the field. What does that look like? Tough, passionate effort. Energy. That enthusiasm you see, when we all watched out kids and these young men who are now pro athletes play when they're in pop warner. Having that love for the game.”

It is a great opportunity for Pierce, who when he faces the Giants on Sunday in his first game as head coach, will be facing the team that he spent five of his nine playing years as a linebacker with. Pierce was a well-liked player with the Giants, and was a key member of the team that won Super Bowl 42 over the New England Patriots.

Pierce however, grew up a Raiders fan, in California.

“I grew up in Compton, California. I was born a Raider,” Pierce said, via Bridget Condon of NFL Network. “I was born with the Raiders rolling in the Coliseum in LA. I was rolling with NWA, talking straight out of Compton, rocking Raider hats. When an opportunity came to work with Josh and Pat Graham and Dave, I jumpted on it. That's what set me up for this. I was born this way.”

It will be interesting to see how Pierce and the Raiders fare the rest of the way, and if any positive momentum can be gained after dismissing Josh McDaniels.