Antonio Pierce and the Raiders are turning to Matt Canada's replacement as their next potential offensive coordinator.

With Antonio Pierce locked in as head coach and Tom Telesco as general manager, the Las Vegas Raiders are now focused on building out their coaching staff. As the Raiders look for a spark on offense, they have surprisingly turned to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Las Vegas is interviewing Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan for their offensive coordinator vacancy, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Sullivan took over play-calling duties for Pittsburgh after Matt Canada was fired midseason, and his strong body of work hasn't gone unnoticed, as the New Orleans Saints will also be interviewing Sullivan to fill their vacant offensive coordinator role.

With Mason Rudolph as his quarterback, Sullivan helped coax two 30-point games from the Steelers in the final three games of the season. But with Pittsburgh expected to hire an OC from outside the organization, Sullivan isn't expected to be retained, via Gerry Dulac of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Still, Sullivan can still land on his feet with the Raiders. He has deep ties to Pierce, as he was the New York Giants wide receiver coach when the Raiders head coach was a defensive captain in 2007. They won Super Bowl XLII over the New England Patriots together.

Sullivan has ample experience coaching in the NFL, dating back to 2022. He has been coaching football since 1993. He has been the offensive coordinator of the Steelers, Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has worked with almost all positions on the offense from quarterback to wide receiver.

The Steelers' offense wasn't the most tantalizing group in 2023. But Antonio Pierce knows exactly who Mike Sullivan is as a coach. As Pierce looks to continue to build the culture in Las Vegas, Sullivan could be the missing piece.