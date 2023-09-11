The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their 2023 season with a Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos. It wasn't the prettiest game from either side. In fact, Las Vegas won the game by just one single point. However, the game could have gone the other way after a crucial Jimmy Garoppolo interception.

The veteran quarterback made his Raiders debut on Sunday. In the third quarter, he had his team knocking on the door of the end zone down by three. On third and two, Garoppolo attempted to find Ameer Abdullah in the end zone, only for a Broncos defender to pick off the pass.

Las Vegas ended up pulling off the win despite the interception. After the game, Garoppolo addressed the decision when speaking with the media.

“I mean, it's a terrible, stupid decision. Just got to take the points. Throw it away when nothing's there,” the Raiders signal caller said, via ESPN's Paul Guitierrez. “But I thought mental toughness kicked in and guys…believed in me, so I appreciate them.”

Overall, Garoppolo had a fine debut with Vegas. He completed 20 of his 26 pass attempts, racking up 200 yards through the air. In addition to the interception, the veteran quarterback threw two touchdowns against the Broncos.

Both touchdowns went to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who led the way for Raiders pass-catchers. The former New England Patriots receiver caught nine passes for 81 yards in addition to those touchdowns. Meyers caught the eventual game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, as well.

The Raiders are off to a winning start this season. Next week, Las Vegas hits the road for another away game, this time against the Buffalo Bills. Vegas then heads home for their home opener in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.