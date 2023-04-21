Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a stalemate with Josh Jacobs over a long-term contract. As Jacobs stays away from the Raiders, the team’s general manager spoke out about the ongoing contract talks.

Jacobs has yet to sign his franchise tag and therefore isn’t allowed to be with Las Vegas as they go through their voluntary offseason workouts, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. GM Dave Zeigler is trying to come up with a plan for Jacobs, but thus far talks have been futile.

“We’ll continue to work through that situation, continue with that process and see where it goes,” Ziegler said.

Josh Jacobs is coming off of his best season in the NFL. Starting all 17 games, Jacobs ran for a league-best 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns. The yards and carries (340) were both career-highs while the touchdowns matched his career-best. Jacobs was named an All-Pro for the first time in his career and earned his second Pro Bowl nod.

But after his breakout season, the Raiders have failed to lock up their star running back on a long-term deal. Instead, Las Vegas put the franchise tag – which pays just over $10 million – on him. Jacobs is unhappy with his current deal and is looking for more.

As long as his franchise tag isn’t signed, Jacobs will be away from the Raiders. While Dave Ziegler is trying to work towards an agreement, nothing has been successful. Both sides will need to find a resolution before Week 1. If Jacobs were to leave Las Vegas, their offense would be in massive trouble. Zeigler is hoping it doesn’t come to that.