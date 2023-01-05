By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders aren’t playing for a playoff spot in Week 18, but there are some personal accolades on the line. Running back Josh Jacobs will look to become the franchise’s first rushing champ in almost 40 years on Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s if he’s able to play, however. Jacobs was listed as a DNP for the second consecutive day on Thursday due to personal reasons. He’s considered questionable for Saturday’s game, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

Josh Jacobs, who can become the Raiders' first NFL rushing champ since Marcus Allen in 1985, is QUESTIONABLE to play against the Chiefs after taking two days off for personal reasons. null pic.twitter.com/dsQwDj4sDp — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) January 5, 2023

The only other Raiders player not to participate in Thursday’s practice was linebacker Darien Butler, who has already been ruled out for Saturday due to a concussion.

Jacobs still has a good chance at taking home the rushing crown even if he doesn’t suit up. The Raiders star has 1,608 yards this season, holding a 160-yard lead over Nick Chubb (1,448 yards). Barring a seismic performance from Chubb in Week 18, and a goose egg from Jacobs, the rushing crown appears to be his to lose.

It’s unclear why Jacobs has been out of practice the past two days, as the Raiders simply listed him out due to personal reasons. With just two days until the regular-season finale, Jacobs could make Vegas history by claiming the rushing title, becoming the first Raider to do so in the Las Vegas era, and the first since Marcus Allen did it for the Silver and Black back in 1985.

In a contract year, Jacobs has been utterly dominant out of the backfield for the Raiders, racking up 1,608 yards on 323 carries with 12 touchdowns. He’ll look to put the icing on the cake with the rushing title ahead of what could be a big payday in the offseason.