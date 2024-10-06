The Las Vegas Raiders have had an up-and-down start to the 2024 season. There have been incredible highs, including wins over the Ravens and Browns. There have also been lows like coach Antonio Pierce's “business decisions” controversy and the Davante Adams trade talks. Thankfully, the Raiders just got some positive injury news heading into a crucial Week 5 divisional game.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is expected to play against the Broncos on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Crosby is listed as questionable on the injury report with an ankle injury. The injury kept Crosby from suiting up in Week 4, so it is great news to hear he will be back on Sunday.

Crosby has been arguably the most important Raiders player in 2024. He logged 14 total tackles and three sacks through three games.

The Raiders will need Crosby to return at the height of his powers. Las Vegas has the chance to improve to 3-2 with a win over their division rival in Denver.

When is Davante Adams trade drama expected to ‘intensify'?

The Raiders and WR Davante Adams shocked the NFL landscape this week when it became clear that Las Vegas is open to trading their star receiver.

Adams is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, which some have speculated is a fake injury designed to hold him out of practice while a trade is negotiated. However, it seems that the injury is real. It could also be the X-factor in determining when trade talks will heat up.

Adams' hamstring injury is expected to sideline him through Week 6, leagues sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. This means that the trade talks surrounding Adams could heat up in the coming weeks.

This could happen as early as next week, immediately following Week 5. It may be smart for a trade partner to acquire Adams one week before he is healthy, that way he can spend some time adapting to his new team.

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops over the coming weeks.