The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs are bitter rivals. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby detailed a scenario in which he head-butted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes this past season on “The Voncast” with Von Miller.

“We were going back and forth,” Crosby said. “I got him with a sack on the first drive and then I ended up getting him a second time, and I'm talking. I'm always barking at everybody. That's just part of my nature. Pat wasn't going for it. He was talking back. He's like, ‘Alright, what's up?'”

“And so, they went down and scored. And I'm standing and I'm watching them in the end zone, and they were all running around the end zone. I get bumped behind my back. I get hit with a shoulder. I turned, and it was Pat, and he was still running. I'm like, ‘Oh no, I'm not going for that,' and so I ran straight to him an I head-butted him like, ‘What's up?'”

The Raiders are looking to top the Chiefs in the AFC West. Kansas City is the team to beat, given it has won two Super Bowls in the past five years.

Mahomes is the reason why. He has twice been named MVP and has arguably had the best five-year start by a quarterback in NFL history. Any time he can be slowed, that is a win for opposing defenses.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, they have not been able to beat Mahomes. The Chiefs are 9-1 against Las Vegas since Mahomes became a starter in 2018.