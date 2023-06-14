Ever since Tom Brady purchased a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, the unretirement rumors that have swirled around the legendary quarterback have only intensified. So much so, that Brady flat-out denied that he has any designs on playing in the NFL again. But that didn't stop Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby from speculating.

During a recent appearance on the Voncast with Buffalo Bills star Von Miller, Crosby said he “would not be surprised” if Brady ended up playing for the Raiders one day.

“Obviously, we’ve got Jimmy G. He’s coming back, he’s gonna be healthy. But you never know what’s gonna happen. Tom Brady is a competitor. … At the absolute worst, if everything doesn’t go the way it’s supposed to and we need him, I would not be surprised if Tom Brady shows up in a Raiders jersey.”

Crosby noted that the Raiders have Jimmy Garoppolo, who inked a three-year, $72.7 million contract with Las Vegas earlier this offseason.

But a previous foot injury gave the Raiders enough pause to include a waiver in his contract that would allow the team to release him for any reason if he does not pass a physical.

While Crosby- and the Raiders- believe that Garoppolo will be healthy, it's tough to count on that given his injury history.

Plus, as Crosby points out, Brady is one of the fiercest competitors the league has ever seen.

The way the Raiders star sees it, if the worst-case scenario plays out, Las Vegas might just need Brady.

And he simply can't see the seven-time Super Bowl champion turning down that opportunity.