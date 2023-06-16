Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs added glittering pieces of jewelry to their collection Thursday when they received their Super Bowl rings during a ceremony at Kansas City's Union Station. It was the second Super Bowl ring for Mahomes, who took to Twitter to flex.

Patrick Mahomes has every right to brag about his pair of Super Bowl rings. Winning the Super Bowl is one of the hardest to do in professional sports and he's already got two of them — and he's still just 27 years old. He won his first in 2020 when he led the Chiefs to win at Super Bowl 54 over the San Francisco 49ers. Three years later, Patrick Mahomes and company won another at Super Bowl 57, defeating Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale.

Mahomes could have won three Super Bowl rings by now, but the Chiefs suffered a loss at the hands of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Super Bowl 55. In any case, there is still so much time and potential for Patrick Mahomes to collect even more rings in the future.

The Chiefs, who went 14-3 and ranked No. 1 in scoring offense last season, are still considered among the top favorites to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the 2023 NFL season. So long as Patrick Mahomes is healthy, Kansas City is going to be a force to reckon with on the field.

Kansas City will kick off their Super Bowl defense in the 2023 NFL regular season on Sep. 7 against the Detroit Lions at home.