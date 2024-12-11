On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road and got some tough injury news in the process, as quarterback Aidan O'Connell left the game with a bone bruise to his left knee and did not return. The injury occurred late in the third quarter and caused some fans to wonder whether or not the injury would open the door for backup Desmond Ridder to start the rest of the season.

On Wednesday, the team got some positive news regarding O'Connell and his return to action from the injury, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

“Aidan O'Connell is at today's walkthrough, and (Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce) said the QB is feeling good and we'll see how the week goes as far as him starting Monday,” reported Tafur.

The Raiders' quarterback play has been an adventure to say the least so far this year, as neither O'Connell nor Gardner Minshew has been able to provide a whole lot of stability at the position in 2024-25.

Desmond Ridder was signed to the Raiders recently in light of some of their injury troubles. Ironically enough, the Raiders' next game is against the Atlanta Falcons, Ridder's former team, and it would certainly be a sight to behold if he was given a chance to take on that squad in front of a prime time audience. Ridder didn't exactly win over the favor of Falcons fans during his two year stint with the franchise.

However, of course, the most important story is O'Connell's health, and this latest report would seem to indicate that it is trending in the right direction.

In any case, the Raiders and Falcons are slated to kick things off on Monday evening at 8:30 PM ET from Las Vegas. The game will be carried nationally by ESPN.