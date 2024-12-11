The Las Vegas Raiders have been terrible throughout the 2024 season. Las Vegas is 2-11 heading into Week 15 and is on a nine-game losing streak. The Raiders have already been eliminated from the AFC playoffs and are vying for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After such an unsuccessful season, it makes sense that team ownership is rethinking everything about the future of the Raiders.

That apparently includes head coach Antonio Pierce as well. NFL insiders are apparently ‘torn' on whether or not they think Antonio Pierce will return as the team's head coach in 2025.

“Sources I've talked to are torn on the Raiders,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote on Wednesday. “There is a feeling in some league circles that the job could come open, in part because the team cut a shorter-term deal with Pierce, their once-interim coach. And the Raiders need updates to several parts of their football operation.”

The team's poor performance, plus the need to update the football operations department, make a compelling case for moving on from Pierce.

However, Fowler also noted there is an argument to give Pierce one more chance.

“But Pierce inherited one of the league's worst quarterback situations and suffered a rash of injuries,” Fowler added. “So a one-and-done would be severe.”

Perhaps the team's performance over the final four weeks of the regular season could save Pierce's job. Or be the final nail in the coffin.

Tom Brady could influence Raiders' decision on Antonio Pierce per Dianna Russini

One NFL legend may have a say in Antonio Pierce's job security.

Tom Brady, GOAT NFL QB and Raiders minority owner, could have some influence over Pierce's fate according to Dianna Russini.

“I believe the Raiders are going to allow Antonio Pierce here to finish out the year and then they are going to make a call on this,” Russini said via the Scoop City podcast. “Look Mark Davis really likes Antonio Pierce he always has. But I could tell you he does not like losing, not like this. I’m curious to see what direction they’re going to go. Tom Brady is involved in this stuff now and I think that’s a factor we have to keep remembering when talking Raiders. As weird as it is, he’s going to have an influence. This type of losing is not going to cut it if Tom Brady wants to be part of an organization.”

Russini also hinted that the decision to hire Pierce now appears to be a “bad bet.”

Former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is one name already connected to the Raiders. Vrabel was Brady's teammate in New England and has a history of success as an NFL head coach.

It will be interesting to see how the Raiders approach the upcoming offseason.

Next up for the Raiders is a Week 15 matchup against the Falcons.