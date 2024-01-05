Raiders HC Antonio Pierce is hoping to have both Kolton Miller and Josh Jacobs on the field in Week 18.

The Las Vegas Raiders will close out their tumultuous season with a Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Before the Raiders head into battle, Antonio Pierce dropped some insightful injury updates on Kolton Miller and Josh Jacobs.

Pierce confirmed that Miller will be active and that the Raiders will have their full offensive line. Jacobs will be a game-time decision with Pierce hopeful the running back can suit up. As for resting any players due to Las Vegas being out of the playoff hunt, Pierce said that simply wasn't his style, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

“We're the Raiders. We're playing. Everybody,” Pierce said.

Not only is Pierce optimistic that Jacobs will play, but even the star running back is eager to get on the field. Jacobs has been sidelined numerous weeks due to a quad injury. Despite it being a meaningless game, Jacobs wants to be on the field with his teammates.

If Jacobs were to play, he would get a boost from having Miller block in front of him. The left tackle has been battling through a shoulder injury in what has been an injury riddled season. When healthy, Miller has earned an impressive 80.2 grade from Pro Football Focus over his 12 games.

At this stage of the season, the Raiders are playing for pride. However, with numerous players endorsing Antonio Pierce to return as head coach, a Week 18 win could go a long way. The Raiders may miss the playoffs in 2023, but their momentum and overall camaraderie look much stronger than in the earlier parts of the year.

With Kolton Miller suiting up, Josh Jacobs will try to join him in Week 18 as Las Vegas looks to end the year with a win.