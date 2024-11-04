For as many franchises as there are around the NFL that clearly have a grasp on how an organization should be built and operated, there are seemingly twice as many that have gone the opposite direction. Much to the dismay of members of the Black Hole who reside in Oakland, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and all around the country, the Raiders are one of those organizations who just can't seem to get it right.

Before moving any further, allow me to state that I was a firm believer that the Raiders made the correct decision to retain Antonio Pierce as their full-time head coach. Since it's been only nine games, maybe it would be an overreaction for me to go as far as retracting that statement, but this half-season sample size hasn't inspired much confidence. And frankly, the way Pierce has handled the hardship and disarray within the organization feels problematic.

Per Tashan Reed of The Athletic, Antonio Pierce said on Monday morning that the decision to fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy immediately after Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was “100 percent” his decision. On the topic of Getsy, pulling the plug so early actually feels like the correct move, because as someone who paid close attention to the way that Luke Getsy called plays for the Chicago Bears during the 2022 or 2023 seasons, I could've told you that this hiring was bound to fail.

But where Antonio Pierce has certainly committed a blunder is in how he's handled the immediate aftermath of that firing. The Raiders head coach noted Monday that he hasn't decided who will be calling the plays moving forward, nor has he come to a decision on who would be starting at quarterback. Having unknowns at play-caller and quarterback, even with a bye week coming up, is a serious issue.

It doesn't help that the Raiders were forced to trade a receiver with back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons just a couple of weeks ago.

Raiders' quarterback uncertainty defines a hopeless 2024 season

Any questions about how the 2024 season was going to play out for the Las Vegas Raiders could've been answered back in August, when Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell were seemingly locked in a dead heat to earn — or rather, stumble into — the starting quarterback job in Vegas. If memory serves me correct, it was Gardner Minshew who got the Week 1 start, but the Raiders have made so many changes at quarterback, I've admittedly lost track.

Now, with Aidan O'Connell on the IR with a thumb injury, it's Minshew and Desmond Ridder who will be battling it out over the next week or so to see who will get the start when the Raiders return to action in Week 11 to face the Miami Dolphins. Ridder signed with Las Vegas just a couple of weeks ago, and was thrust into action on Sunday when Antonio Pierce decided to bench Gardner Minshew. Ridder completed 11-of-16 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in two quarters of action.