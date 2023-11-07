Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce got his first NFL victory in Week 9 after taking over for Josh McDaniels, coaching his team to a 30-6 blowout of the New York Giants. Pierce came into the job with only his head coaching experience coming from high school. On Tuesday, the last interim NFL head coach who went from high school to the big job, former Indianapolis Colts coach Jeff Saturday, said he’s happy for Pierce and reminisced about the years they both coached high school football and worked together at ESPN.

“I’m super excited for AP. You know we worked together,” Saturday told ESPN insider Adam Schefter on his eponymous podcast. “He and I were actually coaching high school at the same time. We would go do NFL Live or whatever shows we were on, and we would talk about our teams.”

Saturday would go on to reveal that he and Pierce shared their school’s coaching film with each other and commiserated over things like systems and time management.

After Week 9 last season, the Colts fired head coach Frank Reich and hired ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Just a week shy of a year later, the Raiders made a similar move, firing Josh McDaniels and installing Antonio Pierce as the interim head coach.

RECOMMENDED
Antonio Pierce is blossoming into the perfect coach for the Raiders
Antonio Pierce's awesome practice squad move proves he's the perfect coach for Raiders

Dan Fappiano ·

Sammy Watkins could be joining the Indianapolis Colts
Colts eyeing Sammy Watkins doesn't bode well for Josh Downs amid injury concern

Sonny Giuliano ·

cG9zdDoyNTE1MzIz-thumbnail
Giants most to blame for embarrassing Week 9 loss to Raiders

Shervon Fakhimi ·

Like Pierce, Saturday led his team to a stirring win in his first week, beating (ironically) McDaniels’ Raiders. However, the Colts wouldn’t win again after that, and the team had some historically bad performances, giving up 33 points in the fourth quarter to the Dallas Cowboys and losing a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings.

Pierce will try and beat his buddy’s record on Sunday when the Raiders take on the New York Jets in Week 10.