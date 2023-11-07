Raiders coach Antonio Pierce replaced Josh McDaniels after prepping for the job years earlier at ESPN with former Colts coach Jeff Saturday.

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce got his first NFL victory in Week 9 after taking over for Josh McDaniels, coaching his team to a 30-6 blowout of the New York Giants. Pierce came into the job with only his head coaching experience coming from high school. On Tuesday, the last interim NFL head coach who went from high school to the big job, former Indianapolis Colts coach Jeff Saturday, said he’s happy for Pierce and reminisced about the years they both coached high school football and worked together at ESPN.

“I’m super excited for AP. You know we worked together,” Saturday told ESPN insider Adam Schefter on his eponymous podcast. “He and I were actually coaching high school at the same time. We would go do NFL Live or whatever shows we were on, and we would talk about our teams.”

Saturday would go on to reveal that he and Pierce shared their school’s coaching film with each other and commiserated over things like systems and time management.

Former Colts’ interim HC Jeff Saturday and Raiders’ interim HC Antonio Pierce would compare coaching notes and philosophies when they worked together at ESPN: 🎧 https://t.co/Z6mUjVPMeE pic.twitter.com/6AmFILLBA7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2023

After Week 9 last season, the Colts fired head coach Frank Reich and hired ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Just a week shy of a year later, the Raiders made a similar move, firing Josh McDaniels and installing Antonio Pierce as the interim head coach.

Like Pierce, Saturday led his team to a stirring win in his first week, beating (ironically) McDaniels’ Raiders. However, the Colts wouldn’t win again after that, and the team had some historically bad performances, giving up 33 points in the fourth quarter to the Dallas Cowboys and losing a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings.

Pierce will try and beat his buddy’s record on Sunday when the Raiders take on the New York Jets in Week 10.