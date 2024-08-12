In what looks to be the tightest race for an NFL starting quarterback, the wait will be over soon. Head coach Antonio Pierce is set to name the Las Vegas Raiders' starting quarterback after their next preseason game.

With one preseason game down, a 24-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and little clarity on who will start coming from either Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew II's play, Pierce is apparently almost ready to call his shot. The 45-year-old coach spoke to reporters after the Raiders' preseason loss to the Vikings and shared his decision outlook, per ESPN.

“We've got to get ready to play football, and I think we've got enough film. We'll have two games here [by then] to evaluate both quarterbacks to see how they'll play,” Pierce said.

O'Connell, a 2023 fourth-rounder out of Purdue, was upbeat after putting in some preseason reps. He completed 7-of-9 passes for 76 yards.

“It was great work for us. We obviously practiced [being] backed up, but to get into a game environment on the road, and it got pretty loud, had to use silent cadence a good amount, so yeah, great work for us,” O'Connell shared.

Both quarterbacks have had their fair share of ups and downs during the Raiders' training camp. Minshew had some positive moments across four drives, including a 20-yard touchdown to third-year receiver DJ Turner. The 28-year-old signal-caller was pragmatic in his post-game analysis.

“I've never been on a team where one quarterback plays the whole time. There's going to be an opportunity, and we both have to hang in there and just lead the offense when we're in.”

How Antonio Pierce should choose between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II

Through Raiders training camp, neither player has pulled ahead to earn the starting quarterback gig. Las Vegas is blessed to have pass-rushing savant Maxx Crosby, and he's made both passers struggle during practices. It could be Minshew's confidence and personality that wins him the job. When detailing his thoughts on Minshew during a team press conference in July on the Raiders official website per Levi Edwards, Pierce appreciated the quarterback's style.

“His personality is so unique. So free spirited but more importantly, he's a great teammate. He loves to compete. His attitude, his purpose, each and every rep he takes, you can see there's a driven player there that's always been the underdog. And that's a good thing for the Raiders because that carries on to the rest of the team and guys feed of that,” the Raiders coach added.

All NFL head coaches have their own style. Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan know their X's and O's. Pete Carroll was known for boyish charisma and defensive insights. Nobody could scheme a defense like Bill Belichick. What can make Pierce stand out? How can he make this team his own? Perhaps Minshew, like Pierce, a boisterous leader the Raiders can rally behind, will become the team's starting quarterback. Or perhaps the team stays loyal to O'Connell, whose 5-5 record helped to secure Pierce's job.

Las Vegas next takes the field on Saturday, August 17, at 10 p.m. EST in a home game against the Dallas Cowboys.