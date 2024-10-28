The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday to move to 7-0. The two-time defending champions won 27-20 and finally got their tight end rolling. Travis Kelce scored his first touchdown of the season and made ten catches to celebrate National Tight Ends Day. After the game, cameras caught a sweet moment between the future Hall-of-Famer and rookie Brock Bowers.

The two tight ends exchanged pleasantries, agreed to exchange jerseys, and took a picture to celebrate the holiday. Bowers has been one of the best tight ends in the league this season, with 477 yards and a touchdown. Kelce is finally breaking out of his shell after a rough start to the season. With him going for over 100 yards, the Chiefs' offense is finally clicking.

National Tight Ends Day was a rousing success for the pass catchers this season. The holiday invented by George Kittle saw over a dozen touchdowns by tight ends across the league. Bowers did not join the party but did crack 50 yards once again. The rookie leads the position in PPR fantasy points and looks to be a star for the foreseeable future.

As for the game, Kansas City took advantage of a goal-line stand to pull away in the fourth quarter. As the weather gets colder, their offense heats up and the Chiefs may be unbeatable.

Chiefs get vintage Travis Kelce on Tight Ends Day

When the Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, it will be a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions. The Bucs have lost two straight games and struggled without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on Sunday. The Chiefs are as healthy as they can be and added DeAndre Hopkins before this game.

The former All-Pro was on a limited snap count against the Raiders but should be ready to go for Monday. With an extra day to prepare, he should be ready for a full workload on Monday. Add that a fully-operational Kelce and you have the Chiefs offense back to normal.

While this has been a season to forget for Mahomes and the offense, the Chiefs are 7-0. The defense has been spectacular, proving again on Sunday that they can bail out Mahomes as he did for them for many years. And there is no reason to believe this version of the offense will keep showing up. Kelce still has something left in the tank and with a new wide receiver, they should be hitting their stride.