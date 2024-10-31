The Las Vegas Raiders have not been playing good football in October, losing their last four games. One thing that has stood out is their lack of offensive production, as they currently rank No. 26 in points, No. 29 in yards, and No. 31 with 17 giveaways.

Head coach Antonio Pierce knows that the offense has to improve if they want to start winning games again, but he's still good with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy calling the plays.

“Yeah, I think it has to get better,” Pierce said. “There’s been a lot of opportunities for us to score points and make opportunities. And, yeah, that’s on the play-caller. But then also, like I told our staff, and I told our players, it’s all of us. It’s easy to sit here and just point the finger at Luke, or myself, but you look at O-line play, quarterbacks, running backs, turnovers, missed blocks, missed executions on plays, alignments on details — all those things have got to get cleaned up.

“So, yeah, it does start with the coordinator. He’s got to be the one that takes the fall for that and gets most of the blame. But it is collective.”

The Raiders have had to make a quarterback change, while also trying to navigate with a constant change at the wide receiver position.

Do the Raiders need a change to their offense?

People have questioned Luke Getsy's offense, and they've questioned Antonio Pierce on whether he will make a change. As of now, it looks like Pierce is standing firm on keeping Getsy as the play-caller, according to The Athletic's Tashan Reed.

“When asked if he's considering making a change at offensive play-caller, Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said he thinks the issue is execution. Doesn't sound like OC Luke Getsy is in jeopardy of losing those duties,” Reed shared on X, formerly Twitter.

The Raiders offense hasn't been good for most of the season, and Pierce has made changes on the field to try and find a rhythm. Both Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell have started at quarterback, but neither has had much success. When you continue to switch quarterbacks, that can mess up the chemistry with the receivers. Nonetheless, Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers have been the two most productive pass catchers on the team, but they're going to need others to step us, as well as having a better plan from Getsy to get them involved.