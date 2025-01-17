The Las Vegas Raiders have a head coach vacancy after a brutal four-win season. With Antonio Pierce out, they are interviewing the top candidates to lead the team with Tom Brady helping call the shots. Ben Johnson is the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator and a top head coaching candidate. Former NFL player Adam ‘Pacman' Jones told Pat McAfee that Johnson will be the Raiders head coach.

“Sources say that Ben Johnson is going to be the Raiders coach, like real good sources, like I’m talking about real good sources we shall say,” Jones said.

Jones also said that good sources are telling him that Deion Sanders is staying in Colorado and not going to the Cowboys. There is a connection between the Sanders family and the Raiders this offseason. Las Vegas needs a quarterback and Shedeur Sanders is available in the draft. Could Deion have intel on the Raiders head coaching search for his son's best interest?

Pacman also says that Deion won't leave college unless he can coach both of his sons in the pros. Shedeur's brother Shilo is a defensive back and is headed to the NFL. If the Raiders land Johnson, it would be the splashiest hire of the offseason.

Should the Raiders hire Ben Johnson?

Ben Johnson is a premier head coaching candidate because of his play-calling masterclass with the Detroit Lions. He has helped take the franchise to a championship level with his creative offense quarterbacked by Jared Goff. The superstar coordinator does not always turn into a dynamite coach but Johnson is getting a lot of hype.

But the Raiders do not have a quarterback anywhere near the level of Jared Goff or offensive talent near the level of Detroit's. If they did, there probably wouldn't be a job opening right now. While Brock Bowers had a historic rookie season, they won't get anywhere without a difference-making quarterback. That is something to consider for Johnson, who has turned down opportunities in the past.

Now Johnson may have made a mistake in turning down the Commanders' job last year. Jayden Daniels is facing Johnson's Lions in the divisional round in his rookie year. Could that development scare Johnson into taking a job where he takes a rookie quarterback? If so, that may lead him to the Raiders.

The Raiders will get a good look at Johnson on Sunday when minority owner Tom Brady calls the game for FOX.