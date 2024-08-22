The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new era under head coach Antonio Pierce. Last year's interim head coach now has had a chance to put his stamp on the roster and has the team excited for the 2024 season. Pierce recently gave an injury update on one of the team's brightest future stars.

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers is one of the most exciting players on the Raiders. He did not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys. Bowers has also not practiced at all this week.

Yesterday, Pierce was asked about why Bowers has been out. He confirmed that Bowers is dealing with a foot injury, though the rookie is still expected to be ready for the team's season opener.

“Yeah, just precautionary,” Pierce said. “Got a foot injury and we just want to protect him.”

The Raiders selected Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is an excellent consolation prize for a team that missed out on all of this year's top rookie QBs.

Look for the Raiders to deploy a large number of two tight end formations to make use of Bowers and second-year tight end Michael Mayer. Bowers should also get some work as a slot receiver.

Raiders QB Gardner Minshew reacts to winning the starting QB job, chemistry with Davante Adams

Antonio Pierce named QB Gardner Minshew the team's starting QB earlier this week. Minshew was previously a starting QB in Jacksonville and had some moment with the Indianapolis Colts.

He is reportedly excited about this new opportunity in Las Vegas.

“Couldn’t be more excited,” Minshew said. “Everyone in this locker room feels how special we can be. … My role in this offense is to make good decisions – we have guys that are going to get open. I just have to get them the ball and play point guard.”

If Minshew is the point guard, then Davante Adams should be the team's leading scorer.

There is pressure for Minshew to succeed right away with the Raiders. If the Raiders are not winning games by the trade deadline, speculation is bound to swirl around Davante Adams.

NFL reporter Ari Meirov outlined why on a recent podcast episode.

“It's not just because he'll get frustrated because the quarterback play isn't good, when you look at the Davante Adams contract he has no more guaranteed money after this season,” Meirov said on the NFL Spotlight podcast. “Not only does he not have any guaranteed money, but the highest-paid receiver in football is Justin Jefferson at $35 million a year. When Davante Adams signed his contract, the last two years there are two inflated non-guaranteed base salaries in there.”

If Minshew and Adams click early in the season, it's possible that Adams finishes his career with the Raiders.

We can't wait to see what happens as the 2024 NFL season officially kicks off two weeks from today.