Over the last month or so, Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones has acted erratically. It started when the DE went away from the team after some concerning social media posts. The posts never stopped, with Chandler Jones occasionally going on bizarre posting sprees on X. A day after a particularly troublesome tirade, Chandler Jones was arrested in Las Vegas, per TMZ.

“Chandler Jones was arrested early Thursday morning in Las Vegas, TMZ Sports has learned … just hours after the Raiders star broke down in tears on social media. The 33-year-old All-Pro was booked into Clark County Detention Center in Nevada around midnight … where Jones still remains behind bars.”

TMZ reports that while no exact details have been released, Chandler Jones' arrest was due to a violation of a protective order. The Raiders DE was cooperative in his arrest.

Jones has been away from the Raiders since the start of the season after what looks to be a falling-out between him and coach Josh McDaniels. The star edge rusher has seen made some concerning posts on X, bringing into question his mental health. Jones is adamant that he is okay, though.

The most recent and concerning behavior from Jones happened yesterday. The Raiders DE sent out a flurry of tweets addressed to different people, with players like DeAndre Hopkins and Maxx Crosby being namedropped. The most concerning behavior, though, was when Jones made unfounded claims regarding McDaniels and Aaron Hernandez. These claims were made both in textual form and during a livestream on X.