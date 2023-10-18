Chandler Jones, who was recently released by the Las Vegas Raiders after an arrest, was reportedly arrested once again, via David Ferrara of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Ferrara reports that Jones was arrested on a “charge of violating a domestic violence temporary protection order, according to Metropolitan Police Department booking logs.”

The decision to previously release Jones caught some by surprise. The 33-year-old is a star defensive end. Jones is a four-time Pro Bowler who has played for the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals in addition to the Raiders. However, Las Vegas clearly had enough and made the decision to move on.

After initially breaking the news of Chandler Jones' release, ESPN's Adam Schefter added some context to the situation back on September 30.

“Jones has been away from the Raiders since Labor Day weekend and was placed on the NFI list on Sept. 20. He was arrested after allegedly violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Jones posted on social media Monday that he was taken to a hospital ‘against my will', and later transferred to a behavioral health facility,” Schefter previously reported.

Chandler Jones' future in the NFL

Jones has been in the NFL since 2012. He established himself as one of the best defensive players in the league during the prime of his career. Jones has also played in 14 or more games in nine of his seasons in the NFL.

The Raiders expected Jones to play a big role for the team after adding him in 2022. Jones' first season in Las Vegas went fairly well despite the Raiders' overall struggles. But now, he's no longer a member of the team.

It's unclear what the future holds for Chandler Jones in the NFL. With two recent arrests to consider, teams will be hesitant before giving him another chance.