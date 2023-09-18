Though calling it paradise might be a stretch, there is certainly trouble brewing within the Las Vegas Raiders organization. By now, it has become public knowledge that star defensive end Chandler Jones is not terribly happy with the Raiders, including and especially owner Mark Davis.

Following an absolutely bizarre rant on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, this past Friday, Jones spoke out again after taking a hiatus over the weekend. To his account, he shared the following post:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

We got a hold of my account, my apologies again. pic.twitter.com/59HtaXyjMw — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) September 18, 2023

Chandler Jones, who signed with the Raiders last offseason prior to an underwhelming 2022 campaign, spent the better part of Friday heavily insinuating that he was sitting on some potentially career-ruining information regarding owner Mark Davis. In a bizarre exchange with fans online, however, he refused to expand and instead claimed that the onus was on Davis to respond.

Fans are finding Jones' latest claims on X hard to believe, however. Citing the longevity of Jones' ongoing online antics, one fan bluntly shot back with “For 2 weeks you get hacked?”, which seems to reflect the popular belief on the internet currently.

Some fans are urging the Raiders' organization to cut the star DE, while others are seemingly concerned about Jones' health. Drawing comparisons to disgraced former NFL star Antonio Brown (who is believed to be suffering from CTE), many are wondering if Jones is exhibiting early signs of the degenerative disease that often plagues NFL players.

With each passing week, and each flurry of social media posts, it is seeming less and less likely that Jones will be donning the silver and black uniform again any time soon. Whether he gets cut, traded, or continues to sit out (or, as he sees it, forced out) is yet to be seen.

Unless, of course, he was hacked.