In his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders, Chandler Jones didn't necessarily live up to expectation. Not many in Las Vegas did. But as Jones looks to get back on track in year two with the Raiders, the former All-Pro has a simple plan of success.

Jones usually produces eye-popping statlines that showcase why he's one of the best. That didn't come in 2022. However, Jones isn't planning on watching the box score in 2023, only doing whatever it takes to help the Raiders succeed, via ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

“Football, especially at this level, statistics are very tricky,” Jones said. “You can sit there and stare at stats, but at the end of the day as long as you're grading out well by the coaches and you're doing your job, and you might end up freeing other guys, as long as you're putting the team first that's all that matters.”

“Do I want more stats? Of course,” Jones continued. “Is that my goal? Of course. I would be selling myself short if I didn't. But you can't go chasing them.”

In his first 15 games with the Raiders, Jones put up 38 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks. While the QB hits were nice, it was definitely a down year for Jones. Las Vegas suffered as a whole as the Raiders ranked 28th in total defense, allowing 365.6 yards per game.

Still, Chandler Jones has plenty of stats over his NFL career. He has put up 511 tackles, 210 quarterback hits and 112 sacks. Jones is a four-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion.

While he's not chasing stats, the Raiders need Jones to put some up for Vegas to be successful. Jones enters year two with the Raiders seeking redemption, whether he's in the spotlight or not.