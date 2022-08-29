RUMOR: Darren Waller nearing major move that will make Travis Kelce, George Kittle look twice

“My understanding is Raiders TE Darren Waller has had a deal in discussion that would make him the highest paid at his position in terms of at least the new money APY metric at $16M/yr, per league source. Waller is currently in the midst of changing representation”

Right now, Waller makes just $7.5 million per year. Needless to say, he’s incredibly underpaid for his talent level. The tight end, as noted, is in the midst of switching representation and that’s hopefully going to help him land a new extension with Las Vegas. There are currently two years remaining on his current deal.

Waller had a bit of a down season in 2021 but it’s mostly because he played in just 11 games due to injuries. The 29-year-old registered 55 receptions for 665 yards and two touchdowns. In 2019 and 2020 though, Darren Waller posted 1,000+ yards receiving in each campaign.

With a new coach in Josh McDaniels who knows how to utilize Waller, he’s expected to thrive this season. A large payday will also motivate him, even more, to go out on the field and show out every single week. It’s time for the Raiders to pay Waller like the top-level player he is.