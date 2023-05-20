Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Davante Adams recently expressed some skepticism regarding the direction of the Las Vegas Raiders, leading to questions about his future with the team. Despite those comments, a Davante Adams trade in either 2023 or 2024 still appears to be highly unlikely.

The Raiders will probably hold onto Adams for the next two seasons, whether or not he’s happy in Las Vegas. Because an Adams trade would come with a dead cap hit of $31.4 million this year and a $23.6 million dead cap hit for a trade in 2024, according to The Athletic’s Vic Taur, the receiver is expected to stay put.

Adams’ recent interview with The Ringer has raised concerns that he might want to be traded. The Raiders’ receiver made it clear that he didn’t leave the Green Bay Packers for Las Vegas to be part of a rebuild, which is where the team might be headed.

“(The front office) think this is the best bet for us right now to put us in a position to be urgent,” Adams said. “We don’t see eye to eye on what we think is best for us right now.”

Adams got to play just one season with Derek Carr, his good friend, before the Raiders released their starting quarterback of nine years. Las Vegas signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be Carr’s replacement. In a division where Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will each face the Raiders twice per season, Las Vegas might have a hard time competing.

Adams ranked third in the NFL with 1,516 receiving yards during the 2022 NFL season. His 14 touchdown receptions led the league.

Adams had hoped to contend for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. The Raiders went 6-11, falling well short of making the playoffs.