While Davante Adams had an immaculate first season with the Las Vegas Raiders, the team limped to just a 6-11 record. As the Raiders look for their quarterback of the future, Adams will play a major role in picking who he will be catching passes from next season.

After nine years, the Raiders released QB Derek Carr. With just over $46 million available in cap space – third-most in the NFL – Las Vegas is now searching for their next quarterback. Whoever the team ends up with under center, Adams will have a say in the decision, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“He’s earned the right to be kept in the loop,” Raiders’ GM Dave Ziegler said about Adams. “Josh (McDaniels) and I feel that way, by what he’s accomplished and who he is as a player and who he is as a leader on that team. So he’ll be involved in conversations.”

Adams has developed a strong relationship with Ziegler. The Raiders’ GM said the two have strong communication and that the relationship he has developed with Adams is the one of the closest he has amongst active NFL players. While Ziegler and McDaniels will ultimately make the final call on who the Raiders next QB will be, Ziegler believes Adams deserves to be involved in the conversation.

After being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Raiders, Davante Adams started all 17 games for Las Vegas. He caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and an NFL-best 14 touchdowns. Adams was named to his six Pro Bowl and earned his third All-Pro nod.

The Raiders will be looking for Adams to continue his success in Year Two. They’re hoping him helping choose the team’s next QB will be a boon for Adams and Las Vegas as a whole.