Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams turned some heads on Tuesday when he said he and the Raiders front office “don’t see eye-to-eye” on what is best for the team.

That sparked plenty of rumors that Adams had a rift with Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and that the three-time All-Pro pass-catcher may want out of Vegas. Adams squashed any of that gossip by posting a picture of him and Ziegler together on his Instagram.

#Raiders star WR Davante Adams weighs in to some recent articles with an Instagram post this morning. pic.twitter.com/oXWAw4mGJI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 17, 2023

Adams was traded to the Raiders from the Green Bay Packers last March, pairing him up with his Fresno State teammate, quarterback Derek Carr. With Carr throwing to him for most of the season, Adams had another stellar year, posting 100 catches for 1,516 receiving yards and a league-best 14 receiving touchdowns.

It’s rumored that Adams is upset with the team’s decision to dismiss Carr as the franchise’s quarterback, instead opting to sign Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal. That is what could have led to his comments to the media yesterday.

Adams inked a five-year deal with the Raiders upon his arrival after the trade last season. He likely expected Derek Carr to be throwing him the ball for the majority of those five years, not just 15 games as it stands now.

Carr found a new home in New Orleans with the Saints, setting himself up nicely for some success as the quarterback for the favorites of a mediocre division. He won’t be throwing to Davante Adams though, which might sting for a bit when the 2023 season begins.