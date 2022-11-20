Published November 20, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders have no time to waste as they look to return to the playoffs. With a 2-7 record, they absolutely have to run the table and make another late-season surge to make it to the postseason. Against the Denver Broncos in Week 11, they should have their top option in the passing game, Davante Adams, at their disposal.

“Raiders WR Davante Adams (abdomen) was limited all week but he is expected to play today, source said,” writes NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Adams has recorded 784 receiving yards on 57 catches with eight touchdowns this season, his first with the Raiders. The offense has not been that great in the past few weeks, which is partly a reason why they have gone on a three-game losing streak.

The Raiders will definitely need Adams as they look to go against Pat Surtain II and a tough Broncos defense. He is officially listed as questionable but, as reported, should still be able to hit the field. Along with Josh Jacobs, one of the best rushers this season, he will look to put some points on the board for a team that really needs it.

After an embarrassing loss to Jeff Saturday’s Indianapolis Colts at home, things are not looking great for the Raiders. Thankfully for them, the Broncos aren’t having the best time either. Their not-so-good defense will be met by the Broncos’ brutal offense, giving them a strong chance to take a much-needed win.