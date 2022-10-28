It looks like the Las Vegas Raiders can now breathe a sigh of relief after a little scare on the availability of Davante Adams for their Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Adams missed the Raiders’ previous two practices due to an illness, but he has returned to the team on Friday and resumed training, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. With that said, it doesn’t look like he’ll miss their showdown with the Saints.

The Raiders really need their biggest offseason acquisition heading to Week 8, especially as they sit 2-4 on the year. They got their first double-digit win in Week 7 against the Texans (38-20), and hopes are high they can build from that victory and start a streak after a rather ugly start to the 2022 campaign.

Adams was crucial in the win, helping the Raiders get downfield by leading the team in receptions with eight catches for 95 yards. So far this season, he has made 37 receptions for 509 yards and five touchdowns. Had he been sidelined, it would have been a major blow to Las Vegas’ offense and their chances to take the win.

The Saints are struggling as well, going 2-5 to start 2022, but the Raiders cannot be too complacent against a team that has proven they can bring the football to the end zone in a variety of ways.

It remains to be seen if Adams’ illness has affected his performance in some ways, but there is plenty of optimism he’ll be fully ready come Sunday.