By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders have finally found their stride. After winning three straight games, they’ll take a trip to face the Los Angeles Rams. One of the biggest matchups to keep an eye on is between Davante Adams and Jalen Ramsey.

Adams and Ramsey, who have each bee among the best players at their positions, have matched up plenty of times throughout the years. According to Levi Edwards of the team website, Adams said going against Ramsey is a “fun matchup” but that it never lives up to the massive hype.

“We’ve played against each other a couple of times,” Adams said, via the Raiders’ official website. “It never ends up panning out like the heavyweight bout everybody hypes it up to be going into the week, just based off scheme. And obviously every offense I’ve been in I’ve moved around a lot, which I can’t do anything about and nor can he. He can only do what the defensive call is…But any time we do have the opportunity to go up one-on-one it’s something that is a fun matchup where you got two guys known to go at it a little bit.”

The hype going into this game is not very high as neither team is in the playoff picture. The Raiders still have a shot but will have to keep winning. A depleted Rams team should make for an easy team to take down, even with Jalen Ramsey being a tougher matchup for their star wide receiver.

Davante Adams is doing very well in his first season with the Raiders. His 12 receiving touchdowns have him tied with Travis Kelce for most in the NFL and he also has the fourth-most receiving yards in the league at 1,176 and has 79 receptions, which ranks fifth.