Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs share their true feeling about the new atmosphere for the Raiders now that Antonio Pierce is steering the team.

It's safe to say that Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, and the rest of the Las Vegas Raiders are already enjoying the new atmosphere in the locker room, one that is no longer ruled by Josh McDaniels, who was recently fired from his job as head coach of the team.

Just days after McDaniels lost his job, the Raiders, under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, put an end to a two-game losing streak by crushing the New York Giants at home on Sunday, thus providing Las Vegas players a vibe they seem to have not felt in a long while.

“We've got a new leader right now,” Adams said after the win over the New York Giants, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “And it's somebody that we can get behind and somebody that played the game. So it makes it a lot easier for us to connect with him, because he understands the mind of a player and he's done a really good job just making sure we understand that it's not about him — it's about this team. It's about us figuring it out and getting behind him, obviously. And I feel like that's what everybody did. That's why it looked that way today.”

Adams only had 34 receiving yards on four receptions and seven catches in Week 9 but he did not have to do much in a blowout victory.In previous games, Adams had monster efforts downfield put to waste by losses, so he'd take the win over the Giants over gaudy stats, especially with the Raiders needing a win to get back on track and keep themselves in the thick of a race for at least a Wild-Card ticket in the AFC.

Jacobs also echoed Adams' take after he led the Raiders with 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries versus the Giants.

“It almost was like a reset for us,” Jacobs added. “Obviously, our record is what it is, we can't go back in the past. But we know what we can do from here on forward.”

The Raiders, who are 4-5 through nine games, will look to go 2-0 under Pierce when they host the New York Jets in Week 10.