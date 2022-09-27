Davante Adams makes no excuses after being double-teamed 95 percent of snaps vs. Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders remain winless in the 2022 NFL regular season. In fact, they are the only team left after Week 3 that is without a victory to brag about. This isn’t what they expected when they acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers back in March.

In their most recent outing, the Raiders lost to the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 3 to the tune of a 24-22 score. Davante Adams struggled downfield in that contest. He caught just five of 10 targets for a mere total of 36 receiving yards. He was able to convert one of those targets into a touchdown, but the total output was not close to the level of production football fans have gotten used to seeing from him. However, Adams was double-teamed nearly in all the snaps he played in against the Titans, largely explaining why he was not able to put up tremendous numbers. That said, Adams is not one to use that as an excuse.

Via Vic Tafur of The Athletic:

“Davante Adams said he was doubled 95 percent of time Sunday. Doesn’t mean his numbers should go down while other WRs make plays:

‘Hell no. Hell no. I have been getting played like this for a while now.’ As he said before, less catches in wins is fine, but not in losses.”

Davante Adams said he was doubled 95 percent of time Sunday. Doesn't mean his numbers should go down while other WRs make plays:

"Hell no. Hell no. I have been getting played like this for a while now."

As he said before, less catches in wins is fine, but not in losses. #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 26, 2022

So far this season, Davante Adams has 189 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 17 catches and 34 catches. He could get it going again in Week 4 against Denver Broncos at home.