Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby both receive good news ahead of Raiders-Chargers TNF clash.

The 5-8 Las Vegas Raiders got a major boost ahead of their Thursday Night Football clash against the Los Angeles Chargers with the news that WR Davante Adams and DE Maxx Crosby are both on track to play.

Adams (illness) and Crosby (knee) have both been listed as questionable on practice reports this week. Both the Raiders should have their playmakers ready to roll by game time, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Raiders' chances would be greatly diminished if either of their stars were to miss Thursday's game. As it is, the team has lost three straight games, even with both Adams and Crosby in the lineup.

And it's not as if one side of the ball shoulders the blame for the team's recent struggles. In Week 12, Las Vegas surrendered 31 points in a comfortable loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Following a bye, the team's defense stepped up against the Minnesota Vikings.

The problem? The offense took the week off, failing to manage a single point in a 3-0 loss.

Rematch an opportunity for Raiders

With QB Justin Herbert and WR Keenan Allen sidelined and Brandon Staley's defense allowing more yards per game than all but three teams, the Chargers present a golden opportunity for the Raiders to get back in the win column and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Las Vegas will look to avenge a Week 4 24-17 loss to these same Chargers. In that contest, both Adams and Crosby produced strong performances.

Adams finished the game with eight catches for 75 yards. Crosby, meanwhile, created havoc to the tune of two sacks, two QB hits, and two tackles for loss.