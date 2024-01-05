Josh Jacobs will not be available in Week 18 against the Broncos due to injury.

The Las Vegas Raiders are essentially playing for pride in Week 18 after being eliminated from the playoffs. However, it's going to be a tough task taking down the Denver Broncos after Josh Jacobs' latest injury update.

As it turns out, the superstar running back is officially ruled out for Sunday's game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He is currently dealing with a quad injury.

“Raiders are listing RB Josh Jacobs as out for Sunday’s game vs. the Broncos.”

It's been a frustrating year for Jacobs and the Raiders. Las Vegas just couldn't get the ball rolling early on in the season. But a fire was lit after Antonio Pierce took over as head coach. Despite that, Josh Jacobs had a bit of a down season compared to last year. After playing 13 games, the superstar running back is ending the 2023-24 campaign with 805 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

With Josh Jacobs ruled out with injury, Zamir White will take over as the Raiders' starter. He's been a nice fill-in this season, as he's accumulated 339 rushing yards and one touchdown off of 79 attempts. His 4.3 yards per carry is better than Jacobs' 3.5.

It's unfortunate Jacobs won't be available in Week 18. Especially considering he's in a contract year. The fact he won't play probably means he won't hit many incentives on his current contract.

With that in mind, Josh Jacobs' future with the Raiders is completely up in the air. He's been fantastic for this team over the years. But with how the NFL treats veteran running backs, there's a strong chance Jacobs hits the free agent market in the hopes of signing a new deal.