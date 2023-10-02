Another week, another loss for the Las Vegas Raiders. After their 24-17 road loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Raiders saw their losing skid continue to three games and their record drop to 1-3. Las Vegas star wide receiver Davante Adams sounded dejected after the game as he tried to grapple with the reality his team is in.

“I don’t know what to say. We have to play better,” Adams said, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “We have a pretty talented roster.”

“We have to be more urgent,” Adams added.

The Raiders faced the Chargers without Week 1 starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was ruled out of the contest due to concussion. Instead, Las Vegas rolled with Aidan O'Connell as the starter under center, and he was not very effective, to say the least. O'Connell went 24-for-39 for 238 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception, while also getting sacked seven times for a loss of 50 yards. Pass protection was a problem for the Raiders in the Chargers game, but that did not stop Adams from accumulating 75 receiving yards on eight receptions and 13 targets.

Davante Adams could have done more if he had not temporarily left the game in the second quarter due to a shoulder issue. Fortunately for the Raiders, Adams was able to get back to action just before halftime, though, his return ultimately was not enough to get Las Vegas over the hump.

The Raiders will look to stop the bleeding in Week 5 when they host the Green Bay Packers.