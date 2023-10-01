Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams went to the locker room after getting taken to the ground and seemingly suffering a shoulder injury against the Los Angeles Chargers.

And now #Raiders Davante Adams went to the locker room with a shoulder injury. Damn.. so many injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZxV1pkk6Ethttps://t.co/FWr9I8x2PC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 1, 2023

Davante Adams going to the locker room so quickly is a discouraging sign, and is a blow to the Raiders, who have rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell starting in place of Jimmy Garoppolo, who is out with a concussion.

After going to the locker room, Adams was officially listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. It will be worth monitoring his status throughout the game, and after to see if there is any long-term impact.

As the Raiders entered the game shorthanded already with Aidan O'Connell playing in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo, the team will have to come back from a deficit without their best wide receiver as well.

The start of this season has not been ideal for Josh McDaniels and the Raiders. They squeaked out a win in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, but had disappointing performances against the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers since then.

The Bills game was a blowout, while the Steelers game was close, but Pittsburgh led throughout. Adams has been the focal point of the offense to start the season, which was expected.

Both teams came into this matchup at 1-2 on the season. The Raiders on a two-game losing streak, and the Chargers coming off of a wild win against the Minnesota Vikings after losing the first two games of the year in heartbreaking fashion.