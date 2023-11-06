Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams wants to catch the ball more, but he's happy with how the team defeated the New York Giants too.

Winning cures everything, they say. Based on Davante Adams' words after the Las Vegas Raiders' 30-6 thumping of the New York Giants, maybe it's true.

Adams, who has expressed frustration with how the Raiders offense has functioned this season, was pleased with Sunday's performance. That, despite a quiet four-catch, 34-yard day. “It's about how it looks and it looked like it's supposed to look out there,” Adams told reporters after the game, courtesy of ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

“We weren't perfect, by any means,” Adams continued, “but we were able to run the ball and do things that we set out to do since I've been here and one way or the other we figured it out. So I'm not concerned with that. Like I said, all that other stuff will take care of itself.”

The Raiders hardly needed to air it out on offense anyway. RB Josh Jacobs had a big day on the ground, producing 98 yards on 26 carries. In addition, the Giants were not going to threaten much on offense.

After missing three games due to a neck injury, Giants QB Daniel Jones left Sunday's game with a knee injury; the team now fears it's an injury to Jones' ACL. Backup Tommy DeVito came on in relief and was terrorized by Maxx Crosby and the Raiders' pass rush, with the group racking up eight sacks on the day.

Despite the good feelings, Adams didn't hesitate to admit he wanted to be more involved in the offene. “…do I want to catch more balls? Of course. Why would I not?”

Ultimately, Adams wants what is best for the team, however. For a Raiders team mired in more chaos, a win is all the team can ask for.

“…at the end of the day, like I told you before, this isn't about me, this is about the team and my whole ‘want to catch more balls' is to turn 30 [points] into 40 or 50. I mean, that's why it's for the team, so I'm good with it.”