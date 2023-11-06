Raiders interim head coach, Antonio Pierce, shared a perfect reaction to the team's big win against the Giants in his head coaching debut.

After firing Josh McDaniels, the Las Vegas Raiders named Antonio Pierce the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. He made his head coaching debut in Week 9 against the New York Giants.

Nobody was sure what to expect, but the change at head coach seemed to be exactly what this team needed. In his first game in charge, Pierce completely 180'd the Raiders' output. They completely dominated the contest and ended the game with a 30-6 win.

In the locker room, Antonio Pierce shared his reaction to the big victory. It's safe to say he's fired up about how his team played. He made sure to give Raiders fans a nice shoutout as well.

After the news dropped about what led to McDaniels' firing, it's no wonder the Raiders made a change at head coach. And based on their game against the Giants, it was a fantastic choice.

Rookie quarterback Aiden O'Connell threw for 209 yards. He didn't throw any touchdowns, however, he didn't turn the ball over either. It was a clean game from the rookie. Meanwhile, Las Vegas leaned on Josh Jacobs throughout most of the contest. The star running back ended the day with 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

On top of that, the defense stepped up in a big way. They recorded eight team sacks and two interceptions on the day. The Raiders were relentless and they never gave the Giants a chance. Even before Daniel Jones fell to a possibly serious injury.

We'll see if the Raiders can string together back-to-back wins. They'll have their hands full in Week 10 as they take on the New York Jets.