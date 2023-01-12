Derek Carrtrades are now on the table for the Las Vegas Raiders, as the franchise is reportedly beginning the process of evaluating his market. Immediately after the news broke, Carr posted an emotional goodbye statement to Raiders Nation on his Twitter account as the franchise prepares to trade him- and as he prepares for the prospect of life with a new team.

Carr said the following, “Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person. We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our nine years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me.”

It’s clear that Derek Carr, a man who wears his heart on his sleeve, is very emotional about the prospect of playing for a new team after nine years with the Raiders.

Especially given the highs- a near-MVP season in 2016 and a memorable regular season run to the playoffs last year- and the lows- a 6-11 campaign this year.

But in farewell, Derek Carr was sure to thank the Raiders, their coaching staff and the fans for everything they’ve done in the last nine years while also making it clear that he still wants to win.

In particular, a Carr statement worth noting is where he says, “That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages.”

If there was any doubt about what Derek Carr, who has a no-trade clause, desires out of his new team, there shouldn’t be any more.

More importantly, there’s no doubt that Carr will always have love for the Raiders.