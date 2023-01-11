Heading into the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in an interesting position. Following a lackluster 2022 season that saw them go 6-11, they now have the seventh pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Depending on how they address the selection, their organization could change drastically.

Just one year ago, it appeared that the Raiders were set for success in 2022. They made one of the biggest moves when they traded for Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams. The QB-WR duo of Derek Carr and Adams was meant to make this offense elite. Instead, it ends with Carr on the bench, and the Raiders struggling to produce.

Now heading into draft season, the Raiders have several holes to address in their roster. Quarterback, cornerback, and defensive end could all be areas that the Raiders choose to target. With the seventh overall pick, they will have several elite options on the board. Both on offense and defense, there will be game-changers and franchise-altering pieces on the board.

With that being said, there are three players who should be in early consideration for the Raiders.

3. Myles Murphy, defensive end, Clemson

On paper, the Raiders have assembled a defensive front full of high-end talent. At times, both Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones have been among the best edge rushers in the NFL.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, the defensive front played below expectations this season. In his first season with the team, Jones struggled to be productive. Along with this, former 2019 fourth-overall pick Clelin Ferrell once again struggled to make his presence felt. In turn, much of the productivity along the defensive front fell on Crosby himself. This could lead to the Raiders addressing this position early in the draft. Clemson’s Myles Murphy could be an intriguing option.

During his time at Clemson, Murphy has become one of the best pass rushers in the nation. Over three seasons, and 35 total games, Murphy managed to stuff the stat sheet. He was a force for the Tigers, recording 116 total tackles, 36 tackles for loss, and 18.5 total sacks. He also recorded six forced fumbles and five defended passes.

The addition of Murphy could give the Raiders one of the NFL’s best defensive fronts. Crosby, Jones, and Murphy would be a force from day one, and would regularly give opposing offenses problems.

2. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

The secondary could also be an area that the Raiders choose to address with the seventh overall pick.

Throughout this season, the Raiders defense struggled heavily through the air. Ultimately, they allowed the fourth most passing yards in the NFL with 4,129. They also allowed 25 touchdowns, while recording the least interceptions in the NFL with six.

Looking ahead, there are several intriguing options at the cornerback position in this year’s draft class. Georgia’s Kelee Ringo and Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez could both be on their draft board. But Penn State’s Joey Porter could prove to be the best option.

During his time at Penn State, Porter has developed into a star. Over 34 games, he has recorded 86 solo tackles, 113 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and 20 defended passes.

Porter has become the type of cornerback that opposing offenses intentionally avoid on the field.

This past season, Porter took the field in 10 total games. He finished the year recording 27 total tackles and a career-high 11 defended passes.

Porter has the potential to come in and make an impact in the Raiders secondary from day one. If the unit is looking for a cornerback with high upside, Porter is just that.

1. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Based on how the Raiders handle the Derek Carr situation, they could very well find themselves in the quarterback market. With the seventh overall pick, they could look to find a new QB1. Both Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young will likely be off the board by then. In turn, Kentucky’s Will Levis could be the best option available.

During his time at Kentucky, Levis has had a collegiate career full of highs and lows. At times, he has looked like the best quarterback in the nation. But at other times, he has struggled to make even routine plays.

The addition of Levis would be based solely on his potential and upside. He has a massive arm and can make big plays with his legs. This was seen on a weekly basis while at Kentucky.

Since joining the program in 2021, Levis played in 24 total games. He threw for 5,232 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. On the ground, he added 11 rushing touchdowns.

If the Raiders do choose to go down the quarterback path, Levis could be their best option. Based on his potential, he could very well prove to be a legitimate QB1 at the next level.