With the Pro Bowl skill games currently taking place in Las Vegas, Derek Carr is the center of attention.

Derek Carr has been the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback for the past nine seasons. But following being moved to the bench near the end of the season, it appears that his time with the team is all but over.

On Thursday night, with Carr taking part in the skill games, he was sure to mention that his time with the team may be nearing an end.

During the first competition of the night, quarterbacks from the AFC and NFC faced off in a precision passing competition. With the AFC losing, Carr was the last to take the field.

31 points from @DerekCarrQB gives the AFC the Precision Passing victory! 📺: 2023 #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qmokHzHTY6 — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2023

Ultimately, Derek Carr put on a performance that led to the AFC taking home the victory. Following the win, he spoke with ESPN’s Ryan Clark.

During the conversation, Clark spoke to Carr about his performance. He asked the quarterback if he had ever been “that hot in Las Vegas.”

In response, Carr stated, “Not that hot. That’s probably why I’m going somewhere else.”

Carr, who has been a fan favorite during his time with the Raiders, saw a chance to poke fun at the trade rumors and went for it. But with comments such as these, it also appears that a trade is unavoidable at this point.

With the offseason quickly approaching, a trade could happen in the near future. Several teams around the NFL are expected to be interested in the veteran.