It’s all but certain quarterback Derek Carr has played his last game as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. With that being common knowledge, the question is where Carr goes next. What we do know is since he’s under contract, the team who wants his services would have to acquire him via trade.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler says there won’t be a lack of teams interested in trading for Derek Carr.

"There's gonna be people interested in Derek Carr"@Raiders GM Dave Ziegler on a possible Derek Carr trade #RaiderNation 🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/G4JqV336r0 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 2, 2023

Ideally, Las Vegas would like to move Carr via trade, because that’s the way they would get assets in return, whether it’s in the form of draft picks or players. Something that could trip the Raiders up in looking for trade suitors is Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he could refuse a potential deal if he doesn’t want to be moved there.

If Carr can’t be talked into waiving his no-trade clause, Las Vegas has to decide whether or not to cut him altogether. A cut would be better for Carr because he’s essentially a free agent at that point. The Raiders, if they don’t want to keep him, could be on the hook for over $40 million in cash and cap obligations owed to the QB. It seems unlikely Carr would get that much per year in the open market, but it has proven to be an inflated market for quarterbacks in recent history.

Carr has played his entire career with the Raiders since he was drafted by the club in 2014. He was benched for the team’s final two regular season games in favor of backup QB Jarrett Stidham.