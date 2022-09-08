All hands will be on deck for Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders in the upcoming Week 1 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road Sunday. In a recently released injury report of both teams ahead of the said matchup, the Raiders have zero names on their list. That means Derek Carr will have all the weapons the Raiders have ready to take on the Chargers, who have three names on their injury report.

Via Vic Tafur of The Athletic:

#Raiders’ first injury report … drum roll … is bare. Josh McDaniels with nothing to report. #MagicHamstringCure pic.twitter.com/dQfE8FjBwa — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 7, 2022

Raiders fans can’t wait to see the new-look Raiders, especially the team’s offense because of the arrival of wide receiver Davante Adams. Believed to be the game-changer the Raiders had long been waiting for, Adams will get the chance to recreate the success he’s had on the field with college teammate and now Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in Las Vegas’ offense. Last season, the Raiders ranked just 18th in the NFL with 21.8 points per game, but eighth in total offense with 364.9 total yards per outing. Las Vegas had a hard time finishing plays when it’s; in the red zone, scoring a touchdown just 49.23 percent of the time when inside the 20-yard line — one of the worst in the NFL in 2021.

But with Adams complementing sure-handed wideout Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller, whose hamstring issue is clearly behind him now, the Raiders should be a whole lot more fun to watch on offense. And no one’s probably happier than Derek Carr, who passed for a career-high 4,804 yards to go with 23 touchdown finds last season.