While it’s not yet known who Derek Carr will play for next season, it certainly won’t be the Las Vegas Raiders. As Carr looks towards NFL life outside of the Raiders, he has detailed exactly what he’s looking for in his next team.

Carr is looking for a franchise that has shown they’re willing to compete every year, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. He wants to win the Super Bowl and wants to go to a team that is dedicated to that goal.

“I’m just looking for teams that have made that decision consistently, that they’ll continually choose to do whatever it takes to put a winning program out there,” Carr said. “And so, for me, I just want to win a championship.

Statistically, Derek Carr is arguably the greatest quarterback in Raiders’ history. In his nine years as the Raiders starting QB, Carr threw for 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns. Both are the most in franchise history. Carr was nominated to three Pro Bowls.

However, Las Vegas has not had much success under Carr. He has gone just 57-70 as a starter while the Raiders have made the playoffs just twice since he was drafted in the second round in 2022. They never advanced past the Wild Card round.

Carr is still a serviceable quarterback. There is a team in the NFL that will gladly take him as their starting QB. Whether he is traded or walks away in free agency, Carr is just looking to go to a team that gives him a realistic shot at winning the Super Bowl.