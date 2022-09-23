Derek Carr will not love what’s happening with Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow for Titans game

Heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders offense may be without two of their top players.

Hunter Renfrow, who is arguably Carr’s favorite pass-catching option outside Davante Adams, has already been ruled out of Sunday’s contest due to a concussion.

Along with Renfrow being out, the Raiders have another key player on the injury report. They may be without starting running back Josh Jacobs.

With the team heading to Tennessee on Friday, Jacobs did not travel with them as he is currently dealing with an illness. This doesn’t mean that he couldn’t fly out sometime on Saturday, but that is still unknown.

Also, while RB Josh Jacobs (illness) is officially QUESTIONABLE, he is not traveling with the #Raiders to Nashville today. https://t.co/oYuVXlzWAy — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 23, 2022

Carr and the Raiders are coming off of a tough loss against the Arizona Cardinals. Both Renfrow and Jacobs played large roles in the game, even with the team losing.

Jacobs rushed for 69 yards on 19 carries. He also hauled in one reception for 12 receiving yards.

Renfrow finished the day with the most receptions on the team in seven. He also recorded 59 receiving yards.

The Carr, Adams connection struggled in Week 2. While Carr targeted Adams seven times, they connected just twice, for 12 yards and one touchdown.

With Renfrow already out, and Jacobs seemingly headed in that direction, the Derek Carr, and Davante Adams connection will have to be much better in Week 3.

A performance similar to what they did in Week 1 could be all they need to take down a struggling Titans team. In their first game together since college, Carr and Adams connected 10 times for 141 receiving yards and one touchdown.