The Las Vegas Raiders are making a change at quarterback, as they're expecting to start Desmond Ridder against the Atlanta Falcons as the No. 1 quarterback after Aidan O'Connell's injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The news comes after O'Connell was deemed a longshot to play for the Raiders in Week 15. Now, the news is official and it will give Ridder his first start since the 2023 season.

In that season, Ridder threw for 2,836 years, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He was benched midway through the year and replaced by Taylor Heinecke. Since then, he's bounced around from practice squad to practice squad. However, Monday's game against the Falcons marks his first start, and it comes against his former team.

Las Vegas is on its third quarterback after injuries limited Gardner Minshew II and O'Connell. Luckily, the Raiders are gearing for a quarterback in the NFL Draft. Two of the top names, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward highlight an exceptional class. Regardless, Ridder has proven he can win games. For instance, he had four game-winning drives in the 2023 season.

